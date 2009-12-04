Phoenix Music Video: Live Takeaway Show

Phoenix was featured this past weekend on Blogotheque with a live take away show. Performing their songs “1901,” “Lisztomania,” “One Too Many,” and “Long Distance Phone Call” in Paris in front of and near the Eiffel Tower, Phoenix surprised onlookers with their genuine talent. The resulting music video reaffirms Phoenix’s position at the moment as the music world’s best live performers and the current object of my affection.

I was in the middle of typing some kind of pointless story about Phoenix or whatever but then I got really excited when they started speaking French at the beginning of “Lisztomania” and lost sight of everything. EEEeee! They’re just so French, speaking French in France on a French blog!