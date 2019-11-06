Phoebe Waller-Bridge Didn’t Want To Do Season Two Of ‘Fleabag’ But Love Changed Her Mind

There isn’t much that the 34-year-old Emmy-award winning actress can’t do, but that doesn’t quite mean that a Phoebe Waller Bridge Fleabag movie is on its way. After all, the English mastermind behind the beloved Amazon series wasn’t even sure she wanted to film the show’s second season, let alone extend it’s premise into a film—or so she reveals in a new Vogue interview for their December issue. What this does mean for Waller-Bridge fans, however, is that you can expect a completely fresh new project from her. Or two. Even three.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge stays busy: her Vogue interview reveals that she’s hard at work executive-producing and acting in a new HBO comedy-thriller entitled Run with frequent collaborator and director Vicky Jones; beefing up the script for No Time to Die, the new Bond movie; and working on her own feature film alongside her sister, who is set to score the project. But the thing is, it took Phoebe a long time get to this place—the actress revealed that she wasn’t always so sure of her instincts, let alone whether she could “please” fans.

For Vogue, Phoebe explains how early in her career, “I felt like the most important thing was how I looked—especially in your 20s, when everyone’s like, ‘Cash in on it now because you haven’t got a lot of time!’” Yet as she continued to grow as an actress, she “had to remember how to be free,” she shared. “I was always trying to please, to do the right kind of acting.”

This desire to please even seemed to have spilled over into her reaction following the knockout success of Fleabag’s first season. When it came time to plan and write season two, Fleabag’s director told Vogue that Phoebe “was stumped, stumped, stumped—and depressed about it. She didn’t want to do something that wasn’t good enough.” Phoebe confessed, too, that “It’s so hard because you change. You’re trying to write authentically all the time. You have to write that change, and coming into the second season, it was like, you have to, you know, inverted commas, ‘give the people what they want.’” But what changed her opinion?

Phoebe realized that season two could function as a kind of redemption arc—one where the disillusioned and depressed protagonist could experience an “adult love story, but with teenaged feelings.” You know, the kind of love that women in their twenties and thirties can so often relate to, themselves.

Thankfully, Phoebe went forward with her second season—it gave her two Emmys and a whole lot of support for whatever comes next.