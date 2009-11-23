Phoebe Philo: Celine Collection is a Retail Success

Phoebe Philo, former creative director at Chloe, has designed her first collection for Céline, and it has finally hit stores to the tune of success. Fashionistas everywhere couldn’t wait to snag a piece of the RTW that gallivanted down the runway last September during Fashion Week. Dover Street Market in London was first to grasp the pre-collection in their retail clutches. We personally can’t wait to get our hands on the utilitarian, menswear-inspired fabrications either!

Can’t get enough of Céline, especially now that one of our favorite fashion-go-to-girls took the helm? Check out the timeline of memorable moments that led to the brilliant designs of today!

1945 – Céline launches as a children’s made-to-measure shoe business for petits pieds d’anges, a French luxury house. Helmed by Madame Céline Vipiana.

1959 – The house began marketing a line of shoes for women.

1969 – The first ready-to-wear collection is created.

1987 – Bernard Arnault assumes control of Céline through the holding company Financiere Agache.

1996 – Céline joins LVMH.

1997 – Michael Kors takes the reins as creative director.

2006 – Ivana Omazic takes control.

September 2008 – Phoebe Philo takes over as creative director, beginning with a fall 2009 collection.

The rest is history, we can’t wait to see what the future holds!