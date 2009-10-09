Phish Fall Tour Announced

I’m going to be completely honest right now. I don’t know a whole lot about Phish. I know I like the Ben and Jerry‘s flavored Phish Food ice cream and I know I lied about, “loving” Phish in high school because I was in love with an artistic hippie loner.

However, unlike myself, Phish fans will be very happy to hear about Phish’s extended tour! Phish just announced they are adding eight cities (most for two nights) onto their tour dates for their fall 2009 tour spanning from November 18 in Detroit to December 5 in Charlottesville, Virginia. For a full listing of the tour, click here.

Earlier this year, Live Nation‘s site was flooded with Phish ticket requests thus crashing the site and denying the overwhelming majority of fans to receive error messages in lieu of tickets. Tickets go on sale publicly October 23rd but are available for pre-sale only until October 16 at 5 pm using the group’s personal ticketing system astutely named “Phish Tickets.”