Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti Strappy High Heel Sandals

Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti Strappy High Heel Sandals, $695, at shopbop.com

Reason #1

Because splurging on a pair of SEXY summer sandals feels so good! (Besides, we would wear them all year round!)

Reason #2

Purple is one of this season’s hottest colors. These sandals would look fabulous with a white tank and jeans.

Reason #3

From the front these sandals look ultra dressy, but the shoelaces up the back add an unexpected edginess.For more style tips and advice, check out fncimag.com

