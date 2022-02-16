Philo’s Free Trial Is the Best Way to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ & More Shows—Here’s What Else It Offers

If you’re a fan of shows like Yellowstone and The Walking Dead, you may want to know about Philo’s free trial to stream AMC, Paramount Network and more channels for way less than normal cable subscriptions.

For those who don’t know, Philo is a live TV streaming service that offers more than 60 channels and cost $25 per month. (That’s less than half than what competitors like Fubo TV and Hulu+ With Live TV cost.) “We’re working to reinvent the television experience for the modern age and create a service you’ll love as much as the shows you watch. In short, we’re making the television experience we’ve always wanted for ourselves and everyone else who loves TV but hates the way it works,” Philo’s about page reads.

According to a report by NScreenMEedia in 2021, the number of people who have cut the cord on their cable subscriptions has more than tripled since 2014, going from 15.6 million people to 50.4 million people in 2021. Since the decline of cable TV, many viewers have turned to streaming alternatives like Philo as way to watch their favorite shows like but without the commitment of a traditional cable plan, which are more expensive, require a physical cable installation and often come with a contract. (Philo, on the other hand, can be cancelled at anytime, so users can test out the service without having to commit to a longer plan.) So how long is Philo’s free trial and what else does the service offer? Read on for what to know about Philo’s free trial ahead and what 60-plus channels are included.

How long is Philo’s free trial?

How long is Philo’s free trial? Philo offers a seven-day free trial. Philo also offers seven-day free trials for its add-on channel packages: Movies & More (which includes Cinémoi, HDNet Movies, MGM HD, Reelz and Sony Movies); Epix (which includes Epix, Epix Hits and Epix2); and Starz (which includes Starz, Starz Encore and Starz Kids & Family).

How much does Philo cost?

How much does Philo cost? Philo costs $25 per month after a seven-day free trial. Subscribers can also add various channel packages for between $3 to $9 per month. Movies & More (which includes Cinémoi, HDNet Movies, MGM HD, Reelz and Sony Movies) costs $3 per month; Epix (which includes Epix, Epix Hits and Epix2) costs $6 per month; and Starz (which includes Starz, Starz Encore and Starz Kids & Family) cost $9 per month.

What channels are on Philo?

What channels are on Philo? Philo offers 64 channels including AMC, Paramount Network and TV Land. See a full list of channels offered on Philo below.

A&E

AccuWeather Network

AMC

American Heroes Channel

Animal Planet

aspireTV

AXS TV

BBC America

BBC World News

BET

BET Her

CLEO TV

CMT

Comedy Central

Cooking Channel

Crime + Investigation

Destination America

Discovery Channel

Discovery Family

Discovery Life

Food Network

FYI

G4

GAC Family

GAC Living

Game Show Network

getTV

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Drama

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

HGTV

History

IFC

INSP

Investigation Discovery

Law&Crime

Lifetime

LMN

Logo

Magnolia Network

Motor Trend

MTV

MTV Classic

MTV Live

MTV2

Nick Jr.

Nickelodeon

Nicktoons

Oprah Winfrey Network

Paramount Network

PeopleTV

REVOLT

Science Channel

Sundance TV

Tastemade

TeenNick

TLC

Travel Channel

TV Land

TV One

UPtv

VH1

Vice

WE tv

Bloomberg Television

Cheddar News

Crackle

Gusto TV

PlayersTV

pocket.watch

Revry

Ryan and Friends

What comes with Philo?

What comes with Philo? Along with more than 60 channels, Philo offers an unlimited DVR, which allows subscribers to record an unlimited amount of live or upcoming shows and save them for up to 12 months. Philo also allows subscribers to stream on up to three devices at the same time, and create up to 10 profiles per account. To sign up for Philo, subscribers need either a mobile phone number or an email address; a future payment method (for after the seven-day free trial ends), a broadband internet connection and a supported device. See a full list of Philo supported devices below.

iPhone

iPad

Android phones and tablets

Android TV

Roku

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

Chromecast via Android

Philo starts at $25 per month and offers a seven-day free trial. Sign up at Philo.com.

