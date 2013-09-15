3.1 Phillip Lim for Target Launches Today: See Every Piece

After what seemed like entirely too long a wait since the collaboration was first announced, we’re finally approaching the official launch of the 3.1 Phillip Lim for Target collection, which is happening in just a few hours. And, based on what we saw at press previews, here’s something we didn’t expect: it looks much more Phillip Lim than it does Target.



The pieces fall within Target’s reliably reasonable price range—$19.99 to $299.99 for apparel and $19.99 to $59.99 for accessories—but look more like what you would see sashaying down Lim’s runway rather than the aisle at the mega-retailer. With chic powder blue cigarette pants, chunky sweaters with embellished collars, lots of fun leopard prints and, yes, even a cost-effective version of the designer’s trademark Pashli satchels, the line has us thoroughly impressed.

“One of the reasons I wanted to collaborate with Target is because I felt that together we could create a collection that would inspire – one that is cool and chic, but still very accessible,” Lim says in a statement from the retailer. And that, he did!

The clothes and accessories hit Target stores and Target.com today, so click through the gallery to see every single piece from the collection and start making your list now!