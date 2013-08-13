StyleCaster
Links To Click: Watch a Phillip Lim for Target Video, Coco Rocha Chops Her Hair, More

Links To Click: Watch a Phillip Lim for Target Video, Coco Rocha Chops Her Hair, More

Valeria Nekhim
Phillip Lim For Target Video

1. On September 15, 3.1 Phillip Lim for Target is set to launch, featuring over 100 classic pieces ranging from $20 to $300. Catch a glimpse of the clothing and the complex design process in this exclusive behind the scenes documentary. [StyleCaster Inbox]

2. Get ready to see H&M in lights, as the retailer will soon be the owner of the largest corporate logo to grace the top of a New York skyscraper. [WSJ]

3. With the temperature set to change soon, here are 7 tricks to get rid of dry skin. [Beauty High]

4. Supermodel Coco Rocha made like Beyoncé and cut her hair super short. Lucky for us, she also Tweeted the entire experience. [Huffington Post]

5. In case you’re wondering, these are the 25 most expensive private schools in America. Should’ve started saving yesterday. [The Vivant]

6. Jennifer Garner explains why she often chooses to go solo on the red carpet and leave hubby Ben Affleck at home. [Allure]

7. This is a must: bad hair day fixes for your worst style emergencies. [Daily Makeover].

8. Listen to John Mayer‘s duet with Katy Perry off his upcoming album ‘Paradise Valley’ which will be released Aug. 20. [Huffington Post]

9. Shoe designer Jeffrey Campbell is a bona fide success, but why do we know so little about the man behind the infamous “Litas”? [BuzzFeed]

How Britney Spears Spent $6.8 Million Last Year: Bargain Shopping And Fast Food
Rihanna’s Fall 2013 River Island Collection: See The 10 Craziest Pieces 

