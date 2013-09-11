Predictably, People Are Already Selling the 3.1 Phillip Lim for Target Collection on eBay

When we went to the launch party for the 3.1 Phillip Lim for Target collection last week, we couldn’t get over the fact that girls were literally shoving their way through throngs of people to snag a $30 sweater off the racks. But now, the demand for the lower-priced version of the designer’s clothes has hit a fever pitch: as our friends over at Racked have pointed out, some folks who got their hands on the pieces (which don’t officially hit shelves until September 15) are selling them on eBay at ridiculous markups.

For example, the rust orange leopard-print sweater that everyone in New York is wearing (or wanting) right now is listed for $71, up from the retail value of $35. Another hot commodity: the line’s embellished sparkle white blouse, which has an original retail price of $40 and is now listed on eBay for $150. The highest going rate for any item from the collection is $250, which will get you the “Pow!” sweatshirt or one of the oversized tote bags.

And then, of course, there are the bags. The highest price for any bag in the collection is officially $60, but this all-in-one bag is currently listed for $150.

This is nothing new, of course. Past collaborations Target and H&M have done with big designers—Margiela, Versace, Marni, Missoni, and Prabal Gurung, to name a few—have sold or been listed for several hundreds of dollars on eBay. This all begs the question: why are people so frenzied to snag these pieces at such exorbitant prices? Is because they’ve simply gotten caught up in collaboration fever, or because they really, truly love the items and don’t think they’ll be able to get their hands on them at Target?

We may never understand it, but nonetheless, it’s happening. And might we suggest: wait ’til midnight on September 15 (which is this Sunday, by the way), and you’ll probably be able to snag pieces straight from Target’s website—at a totally normal price.