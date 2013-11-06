How To Recreate This Entire Phillip Lim Outfit For $200

As any good shopper knows, it’s not always what you wear but how you wear it that really makes an outfit. That said, there’s nothing like owning a fabulous piece by a designer you love, such as 3.1 Phillip Lim, a label that can be credited with consistently churning out modern, gotta-have-it pieces season after season.

However, it’s a grim reality that—while we might occasionally treat ourselves to one designer piece—the odds of snapping up a head-to-toe runway look isn’t exactly feasible, so sometimes a girl’s gotta be resourceful.

That said, we took one of our favorite look’s from Phillip Lim’s Fall 2013 runways show during New York Fashion Week and tracked down similar items which to recreate the look.

Keep in mind, the aim isn’t to copy the outfit thread-for-thread, but rather build an outfit inspired by Lim’s fantastic look for around $200. Yes, we’re aware that with some of the items, you’re not getting the same level of craftsmanship or quality of fabrics, but hey: It looks the part!

