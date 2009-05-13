Phillip Lim Launches Swim, Shoes, Sexy Unmentionables

WWD reports today that Phillip Lim is not scared of the economy, but when you sell $40 million in wholesale a year, why should you be? Sales in the US are up by 15%, up by 40% in Asia, and 110% in Europe- not bad, not bad at all. Basically the whole world has noticed that 3.1 Phillip Lim looks and feels a whole lot more expensive than it actually is.

Not ones to sit back and watch what happens, Lim and his business partner Wen Zou are pushing forward with new shoe, lingerie, and swim lines as well as flagship stores in Seoul, Hong Kong, Beijing, and Shanghai.

Expect these lines to go more towards Lim’s sweet impulses than his edgy Lissy Trullie hipster inspiration. Swim will include two maillots and a bikini in patchwork florals for $175. The intimates line, which is called 3.1 Phillip Lim Initials, will feature five styles from $65 to $174. Intimates will launch in 3.1 Phillip Lim stores on May 20, then worldwide in 2010.

His shoe line will also be doing a soft launch for fall. Lim has collaborated with Birkenstock, Nicholas Kirkwood, and Christian Louboutin in the past and they will continue to accessorize his runway collections, but for the market he will feature more sensible styles ranging from $290 to $675.

Rumors are also circling of him collaborating with Cartier. Too much excitement, but before we finish, is a home collection too much to ask?