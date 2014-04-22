3.1 Phillip Lim Released a Denim Collection (and It’s Insanely Chic)

When Phillip Lim designs anything, we take notice. But releasing an all-denim capsule collection? Now our attention is really captured. The designer quietly released a collection of 12 denim pieces on 3.1 Phillip Lim’s website today; and yes, as you might have guessed, it’s pretty much chic as hell.

The capsule spans everything from tiny crop tops (technically termed bralettes) to blazers to shorts, and everything in between. In classic Phillip Lim style, it all comes across as impossibly modern and crisp; while the rest of the world (if Kim Kardashian is to be believed, anyway) is busy lusting over ripped denim in light-wash fades, Lim turned all his highly skilled efforts to a deep indigo wash.

Head over to PhillipLim.com to see the rest of the collection, which ranges in price from $250 for a pair of jeans to $895 for an intricate trench coat.