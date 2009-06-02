Phi Resort 2010

Phi popped up on our radar when Erin Wasson, Natasha Poly, Lauren Santo Domingo, AND Vanessa Traina showed up in Andreas Melbostad’s designs at the Met Ball. Melbostad’s refined edginess is the perfect mix for Wangsters who have grown up and want something more sophisticated.

His resort collection for Phi features floral prints derived from Hawaiian flower prints mixed with punk elements and some of the scuba shapes that have been popping up at the likes of BCBG and Gucci as well.

Phi is one to watch come September- you heard it here first.

