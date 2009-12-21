Phi to Close Down Due to Recession

The fashion industry received sad news today, as Susan Dell, founder of New York-based fashion label Phi announced that the pre-spring shipment that arrived in stores in early December will be its last. Dell, who is wife to Michael Dell (as in the computer) founded the label in 2003 and has seen increasing success for Phi over the past few years.

Through the designs of Andreas Melbostad, Phi became known for its sexy body-con style of dressing and for its badgirl ’80s vibe, which was right on point during the last two seasons as we saw trends like studs, zipper detailing, and strong shoulders make a huge comeback for fall.

Fans of the label include Erin Wasson, Lauren Santo Domingo, Fabiola Beracasa, and Victoria Traina, who all sat front row at Phi’s Spring 2010 runway show during New York Fashion Week in September. We will most definitely not be the only ones to feel the void left behind when Phi is gone.