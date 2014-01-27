StyleCaster
16 Things Pharrell Williams’ Grammy Awards Hat Reminded Us Of

Sarah Barnes
by
Pharrell Williams was nominated for seven awards going into Sunday night’s 56th Annual Grammy Awards, but as soon as the record-winning artist and producer arrived on the red carpet one thing was certain—his hat was the biggest winner of the night.

While it might look funny, Williams’ hat has some serious fashion cred: It’s vintage Vivienne Westwood and, according to the designer’s Instagram, it’s available for purchase. Williams didn’t borrow the hat for the red carpet though, as he actually owns the accessory and was spotted wearing it as as early as July 2009 to a party in London.

Whether or not you’re feeling the oddly-shaped fedora-cowboy hat hybrid, it’s definitely a conversation starter (it has its own Twitter feed, Pharrell’s hat.)

pharell williams hat grammys arbys vivienne westwood

Click through the gallery to see TK things Pharell’s hat reminded us of (the most obvious comparison stemming from a well-known fast-food joint, but there are other things too!)

This random stock photo from Getty.

Photo: John Terence Turner/Getty Images

Homer Simpson when he wore that enormous orange hat.

Phyllis Nefler from "Troop Beverly Hills."

The Arby's logo.

The Man with the Yellow Hat from "Curious George."

An upside-down paper bag. 

Photo: Thomas Northcut/Getty Images

The sorting hat from Harry Potter and "The Sorcerer's Stone."

Ed Norton's character in "Moonrise Kingdom."

Smokey The Bear.

Photo: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images

Woody from "Toy Story."

Photo: https://www.imdb.com/media/rm1939581952/tt0114709?ref_=tt_ov_i

Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones."

Photo: Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

Brendan Fraser in "Dudley Do-Right."

Photo: IMDb

The Go Go Gadget hat from "Inspector Gadget."

Elmer Fudd.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/FileElmer_Fudd.png

Freddy Krueger.

Photo: L. Busacca/WireImage

Mr Magoo.

Photo: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

