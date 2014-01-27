16 Things Pharrell Williams’ Grammy Awards Hat Reminded Us Of

Pharrell Williams was nominated for seven awards going into Sunday night’s 56th Annual Grammy Awards, but as soon as the record-winning artist and producer arrived on the red carpet one thing was certain—his hat was the biggest winner of the night.

While it might look funny, Williams’ hat has some serious fashion cred: It’s vintage Vivienne Westwood and, according to the designer’s Instagram, it’s available for purchase. Williams didn’t borrow the hat for the red carpet though, as he actually owns the accessory and was spotted wearing it as as early as July 2009 to a party in London.

Whether or not you’re feeling the oddly-shaped fedora-cowboy hat hybrid, it’s definitely a conversation starter (it has its own Twitter feed, Pharrell’s hat.)

