Pharrell Williams is 2015’s CFDA Fashion Icon of the Year!

Pharrell Williams has just been named the CFDA’s Fashion Icon of the Year, Women’s Wear Daily reports, following in the footsteps of Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Johnny Depp, Iman, Kate Moss, and so many more. We probably aren’t alone in thinking his hat game sealed the deal on this.

“If cool was a person, it would be Pharrell, not just for his looks and sense of style but for his kindness and openness,” CFDA President Diane von Furstenberg told WWD. “I cannot imagine anyone not seduced by him.”

Williams will collect his award on June 1, and while his honor was pre-announced, awards that have yet to be decided include Womenswear Designer of the Year and Best Accessories Designer, so stay tuned!