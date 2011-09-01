Pharrell Travels to Post-Quake Japan, Meets Artists for Film

Palladium Boots, relaunched just two years ago, began in 1920 as a tire company, then launched boots following WWII that were so sturdy that they were worn by the French Foreign Legion. Even today, many styles harken back to the original styles, incorporating durable rubber outsoles with utilitarian-chic shades of canvas and leather.

Urban exploration is a big part of the company’s core values, and Palladium teamed up with musician and producer Pharrell Williams for its Fall/Winter campaign, incorporating print advertisements of Williams exploring Tokyo wearing the brand’s classic boot styles, as well as a documentary style film, Tokyo Rising.

For the short film, Williams travels to post-quake Tokyo and spends time with artists and musicians such as Yuka Uchida of Trippple Nippples and Verbal. In between their meanderings to lesser-known parts of the city, Williams discusses the impact of the March 2011 earthquake with city residents, and the results are as rousing as they are inspirational.

Click below to watch the trailer for the film, and the rest can be found online here.