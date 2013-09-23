Um, Okay: Pharrell Has Designed a Line of SpongeBob Sweatshirts With Nickelodeon

Hip-hop producer Pharrell Williams (he of “Blurred Lines” fame) launched his streetwear brands Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream back in 2005, though his latest venture with the labels proves that he has quite the sense of humor when it comes to fashion.

For streetwear site Karmaloop, Pharrell designed a line of sweatshirts and tees that feature his longtime favorite cartoon character, SpongeBob SquarePants. The pieces, which he created in collaboration with the cartoon’s home network Nickelodeon, will hit Karmaloop and Billionaire Boys Club stores this Wednesday.

“I’ve been a SpongeBob fan for many years and it’s an honor to collaborate with Nickelodeon to create SpongeBob X ICECREAM. SpongeBob promotes happiness and optimism and I wanted this line to represent that,” Pharrell said in a statement.



It’s a bit of a weird partnership given Nickelodeon’s squeaky-clean image, no? Bookmark Karmaloop.com and head to the site this Wednesday to check out the pieces!