Pharrell’s Insane Swarovski-Encrusted Sneakers Took 10 Hours to Make

When Pharrell hit the stage for his musical performance on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, he had something especially sparkly about him. If you could get past the hunter green version of the now-iconic Vivienne Westwood hat he wore, you might have noticed that the on-trend Adidas Stan Smith sneaks on his feet were actually covered in tons of glittering crystals.

The gemstones came courtesy of Swarovski, who custom-made the shoes just for the “Happy” singer. They boast more than 1600 crystals in a variety of 15 shapes and sizes, and it took workers more than 10 hours to hand-apply the crystals to create the shimmering effect Pharrell wanted. When we asked for the approximate cost of the shoes, a rep from Swarovski told us that the price is only available upon request. Naturally!

A pair of normal Stan Smiths really for just about $70; but considering the incredibly detailed and custom treatment Pharrell’s received, we think his might reach up into the low thousands.

Check out the sneakers close-up below, and get your hot glue gun ready! We’re already plotting to make our own DIY version of these guys.