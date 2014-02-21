Pharrell Is Auctioning Off His Grammys Hat for Charity, and Bidding Is Up To $10,500

Grammy-winning producer Pharrell Williams probably didn’t fully realize the cultural impact he would have when he stepped onto the Grammys red carpet in January wearing an oversize vintage Vivienne Westwood Buffalo hat, but literally overnight Pharrell and his topper became fodder for Internet memes everywhere. And now, he’s taking the impact from the digital realm into the real world.

Pharrell is auctioning off the hat on eBay, with proceeds going to his educational non-profit From One Hand to Another. “I’m giving up the Buffalo Hat I wore to the Grammys to help under-served kids get the educational tools they need,” Pharrell said in a statement. “Our organization is committed to bringing kids experiences that ignite their passions, challenge their minds, and prepare them for success.”

The hat started out at a $200 bid, and after less than 24 hours of being listed, has had 64 bids and is already up to $10,500. Head to eBay to learn more about the auction, and place your bid if you feel so compelled.