Arby’s Wins the Famous Pharrell Hat for $44,1000 at Auction

When Pharrell Williams walked the red carpet wearing an accessory of epic proportion (and epic internet memes) at the 2014 Grammys, his hat quickly became a star in its own right. Designed by Vivienne Westwood, the “Mountain” hat got so much attention that the “Happy” singer decided to put it up for auction on eBay to raise money for his charity From One Hand To AnOTHER.

The bidding ended last night (as the world was watching the Oscars) and the hat fetched a whopping $44,100 for charity. So, who’s the proud owner of the famous topper? None other than Arby’s! Fitting, as the fast-food chain has made it very clear over social media lately that the hat closely resembles its own logo.

“Thank you to whoever bought my Grammy hat on @eBay for $44,100,” Pharrell tweeted, also shouting out that the top big supports his charity. It was only then that Arby’s revealed themselves as the winning bidder, tweeting back “.@Pharrell You’re welcome, We’re HAPPY to support a great cause & get our hat back. Good luck at the #Oscars tonight!”

But just because Arby’s got its brown hat back, doesn’t mean that Pharrell was ready to give it up completely.

During his fun performance of the Oscar-nominated song “Happy,” the 40-year-old came out with a black version of the same style. The crowd cheered him on while he serenaded and shimmyed with stars Lupita Nyong’o, Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, and even Jamie Foxx.

Hopefully the hat continues to be a good luck charm, as today marks the release date of Pharrell’s newest album GIRL. Check out a behind-the-scenes promo for the album below: