All Our Favorite Street Style Looks from Paris Fashion Week

While most of us were setting off fireworks, lounging in the sun, and barbecuing everything in sight, a select class of models, designers, and other sartorial stars were in Paris, soaking up the latest in haute couture. Everyone from model Karlie Kloss to actress Mandy Moore was in attendance at Fall-Winter 2018 Paris Couture Fashion Week, which kicked off Sunday, July 1 and wrapped up today, July 5.

Though the Paris Couture Fashion Week catwalks were (as always) filled with sensational clothes we could only dream of wearing, the streets outside the fashion shows were dripping with style, as well. Designers, models, and bloggers donned their Parisian best—a medley of bright colors, playful silhouettes, and timely summer trends.

The best part about taking style cues from influencers? Their outfits are imitable—at least more so than the dreamy ensembles you’d find on couture runways. No, you might not be able to afford (or even find) the exact printed dress author Pernille Teisbaek wore to Vetements. But you can probably dig up a similar version at your go-to fast-fashion source. Remember, the inspiration’s in the look, not the label.

Here, 24 of our favorite street style looks from Fall-Winter 2018 Paris Couture Fashion Week. These outfits are delightfully casual, encouragingly bold, and everything in between.