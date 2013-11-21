Say What?! You’ll Never Guess The One Food Supermodel Petra Nemcova Eats To Stay Slim

When it comes to holiday dining, there’s at least one supermodel who keeps it very real. When we chatted with Czech Republic-born beauty Petra Nemcova, she told us her secret weapon to staying fit during the most tempting time of year: Dark chocolate.

“I’m always conscious about the food I put in my body, especially because of a history of diabetes in my family. I do have one vice, and it’s that I love chocolate,” Petra, who’s currently launching her line of beautiful candles for Cake Walk Style, told us. “But I only eat very dark chocolate, 85% cacao and up. It satisfies the need in the winter for something sweet and something to warm you up, but it also suppresses your appetite. Chocolate has a bad rap, but dark chocolate is actually very good for you.”

Sold yet?

“It makes you more intelligent for the next two to three hours after you eat it,” Petra said. “It’s good for your heart, it combats diabetes—it has a lot of benefits. I make a hot chocolate with a very dark cacao and a healthy sugar.”

She does confess that, having grown up baking and eating a lot of cookies during the holiday season in the Czech Republic, she implements a few tricks to indulging during the Christmas season without gaining weight.

“I grew up on Czech cookies, and now I still have holiday cookie, but they are done with a spelt flour and a healthy sugar,” she explained. “So they are a little bit altered, done in more healthy way. But I am still eating them! You can still enjoy all the fantastic food and all the tradition, but sometimes make it a little bit healthier.”

There you have it, folks! 85% dark cacao, and healthy sugar will get you through the holidays just like a supermodel.