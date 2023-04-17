This $30 Interactive Mouse Toy Will Capture Your Cat’s Attention For Hours on End

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Cats may not require as much attention as dogs, but keeping them entertained isn’t always a cakewalk. If your cat is a tad bit clingy or simply gets bored easily, putting interactive toys in front of them will quickly capture their attention—and get them to stop meowing, scratching at furniture and then some.

Petlibro, the brand that brought pet owners an automatic water fountain and automatic feeder, offers a motorized mouse toy that can “zip, zap, tumble and tease across almost any area with ease.” It stimulates your cat’s natural hunting instincts and keeps them engaged with flashing colored lights. Plus, unlike stationary toys, this mouse toy won’t bore them; it enters hibernation mode after 10 minutes of inactivity, and “bursts back to life” after 30 minutes to reinvigorate the cat’s attention.

Similar to a real mouse, the interactive device will keep your furry friend on their toes, making it the ultimate pet exercise toy. They can be as rough as they want with it; the toy was programmed to avoid collisions and resets itself if it rolls over so you won’t need to constantly pick it up and reposition it throughout play time.

Pixie Mouse Interactive Toy

The product has a 4.8-star rating from real cat owners who “didn’t expect it to actually be good.” As one reviewer wrote, “This toy has enough variety of motions and gets itself out of places that he’ll chase it around and wait till it comes out of wherever it got stuck. It does get stuck behind things, but will often move on its own until it’s back out in the open. Also goes into spinning maneuvers like dancing and other fun antics. Seems pretty tough too as it has bounced down a stairway several times.”

“This is perfect for when I have to work and my young cat wants to play. Charge it, put it out for them, when it dies, charge it, and pull it out when you need it again,” shared a second reviewer.

Need your cat to stop interrupting zoom calls? Pick up the Pixie Mouse Interactive Toy and keep em’ focused for as long as you need.