This Innovative Cat Water Fountain With Tech Features Make Pet Parents’ Lives So Much Easier

If your household includes a small, furry roommate that judges your every move (A.K.A. a cat), you know that making sure your pet best friend is happy, healthy, and hydrated is a full-time job. Felines are known for their particular lifestyle tastes, and they certainly have high standards for their water bowl situation. Some cats quickly scoff (figuratively or literally) at any water that is not crystal clear and fresh, with many opting to drink straight from the tap due to their love of running water.

However, fending off your feline every time you want to use the sink is not ideal, and refilling your pet’s dish throughout the day is just another chore to add to your never-ending to-do list. Just like humans, cats need to stay hydrated to maintain good health, so keeping track of their water intake is a must. That’s why PETLIBRO created the future of cat water fountains, with their newest launch offering app monitoring so you have peace of mind that your kitty is getting the hydration they need, even when you aren’t around.

Just like TikTok-viral, battery-operated, wireless pump cat water fountains in PETLIBRO‘s Dockstream collection, the brand’s new Dockstream App Monitoring Water Fountain offers a silent flow of filtered water for your cat. This smart water fountain is also WiFi-enabled to connect with the PawSense Health Monitoring System, which records your cat’s water intake so you can ensure they are getting enough hydration while you’re at the office, away for the weekend, etc.

PETLIBRO Dockstream App Monitoring Water Fountain

Based on your veterinarian’s recommendations, the app helps you calculate how much your feline friend needs and monitor if they are achieving their goals, factoring in the water they receive from their food. You can monitor your pet’s daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly water intake volume, frequency, and duration, intelligently tracking their water consumption to notice any changes. Understanding your cat’s drinking habits with their clear visual reports helps you assess their health in real-time. Should any lower urinary tract and chronic kidney problems arise, you’ll be ready to react with concrete information on your pet.

During the day, the PETLIBRO App provides live updates on your furry friend’s water status. With this App Monitoring Fountain, you can even find out just how much water your cat laps up at one time, as well as whether they are more of a day drinker or a nighttime guzzler. The 2.5-liter capacity guarantees nearly two weeks of water drinking for a single cat; all run through a four-layer vertical filtration system which runs into the stainless steel water tray. This cat water fountain with wifi also offers dual water modes, meaning you can interchange between Continuous and Interval water flow modes directly in the PETLIBRO app to find your suit your pet’s preferences.

We’ve all had that moment of panic where we can’t remember if we filled our pet’s water dish up before leaving for the office or on an overnight trip. Thanks to the PETLIBRO App Monitoring Water Fountain, you won’t have to worry again. The App sends reminders straight to your phone when the water level is getting low. Plus, automatic countdown timers and set alarms assure that you’ll never miss when your filter replacement or product cleaning. With an easily detachable wireless water pump, cleaning the pump and tank and refilling the fountain with water is easier than with a corded option.

PETLIBRO is truly making pet parenting a breeze, relieving pet-care pressure that owners often feel and helping us give our cats a healthy life with great care. The best part? Cat pawrents can use code 10PLWF105 at checkout to save an additional 20% on the new water fountain with wifi and a monitoring app. So, head over to PETLIBRO or Amazon

to order the future of cat hydration today.