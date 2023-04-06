This TikTok-Viral Automatic Water Bowl Is Genius & Will Appease Demanding Pets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Any adoring pet owner sees their furry friend as family—and sometimes family can drive us crazy. If your cat or dog is an attention seeker or comes with a demanding personality, you may want to listen up: One pet tech brand wants to make your life a little bit easier with its automatic water bowl that delivers fresh, clean water to cats and smaller dogs without you lifting a finger.

Petlibro’s offerings have already gone viral on TikTok, with pet owners praising the genius design of the brand’s OG Capsule Water Fountain. It holds enough water to ground itself securely, A.KA. you can worry less about spills or your pet knocking the entire bowl over daily.

There are quite a few pet water fountains available across the Internet, but Petlibro’s seems much more high-tech in my opinion. The constant stream of water (it can also gently bubble, depending on what your pet likes better) signals to your cat that it’s safe to drink and readily available 24/7. Plus, the model comes with a 5-filter system to bring the purest water possible to your pet. But perhaps most intriguing to owners, the fountain is “startling quiet” and doesn’t require constant refills; simply keep an eye on the bowl’s water level (it holds 2.1 liters) and add more as needed.

Petlibro Capsule Water Fountain

The original Capsule Water Fountain boasts tons of glowing reviews from people who’ve already introduced it to their pets.

As one person shared, “I got the water fountain a few days ago and let me tell you, it was instantly a hit for my baby boy! He was sitting there for at least ten minutes watching it, playing with it, and drinking from it! I noticed that he’s drinking a lot more water than he usually would with his last fountain. It was also super easy to put together AND the transparency of the capsule makes it simple to check the level of the water so I know he’ll never get close to running out.”

RELATED: This $18 Pain-Free Nail Treatment ‘Melts Away’ Dry, Overgrown Cuticles Instantly

Petlibro has since introduced more upgraded options like the Dockstream Wireless Pump Water Fountain. It has a 2.5-liter tank (slightly larger than its predecessor) which is detachable which makes refilling and cleaning easier. It also comes with a low water detection feature that halts the pump when the water tank dips below a safe level to prevent overheating.

Petlibro Dockstream Wireless Pump Water Fountain

The Dockstream Battery-Operated Water Fountain may suit your needs better, due to its cordless design that allows you to place it all across your home (including outside) without the need for an outlet.

Dockstream Battery-Operated Water Fountain

All the models boast a “whisper quiet” feature, so you could in theory place the fountain next to your bed or by your desk without added annoyance (or your pet drinking out of your own water cup).

If I had a cat, I’d surely get one of these.