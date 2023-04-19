Shoppers Say Their Cats ‘No Longer Wake Them Up at 4AM’ Thanks to This Automatic Feeding Bowl

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a lot of responsibility that comes with owning a pet, like making sure its food bowl is properly filled on a regular basis. This can be challenging at times, especially if you commute into an office or generally spend a lot of time out of the house. But that’s all the more reason to invest in an automatic feeding bowl; these ingenious devices work with the click of a button and allow you to track how much your pet eats while keeping them on a consistent schedule.

Petlibro’s Automatic Granary WIFI Feeder is one of the best (and most affordable) options I’ve seen out there. The app controlled feeder is suitable for cats and small to medium sized dogs, but it can also be used to feed rabbits, squirrels, guinea pigs and birds. Regardless of the animal, the device is wholly effective at planning meal portions (you can control how much food comes out each time) to avoid overfeeding. If you have multiple pets under one roof, you can opt for the the dual bowl option.

Automatic Granary WIFI Feeder

Though powered by a USB adapter, the feeder also comes with a battery backup in case of power outages. You can also utilize the battery and place the feeder wherever you please within the house, but the brand recommends keeping it plugged in to avoid drainage.

Petlibro offers quite a few feeder options beyond the Granary WIFI Feeder. For those looking to keep a close eye on their pets, the Granary Camera Monitoring Feeder is the way to go. It features a built-in 1080p HD camera that alerts you when your pet has approached the bowl (and allows you to see them). Plus, with a two-way voice system, you can communicate with your pet during feeding times. It also has a motion detector that senses movement, in turn telling the camera to record and save videos of your pets for you to watch later.

Granary Camera Monitoring Feeder

Reviewers say adding any of the automatic feeders into their home has been “absolutely worth it” and has “changed the game.”

“Fantastic camera, great connectivity and my cats love it! Great seal on canister to keep food fresh and flexible options for feeding. The two-way talk is wonderful for out of town trips, and even when in town, feeding has become easy with no worries of kitties overeating. Feeding area stays clean and the cats actually really like the device,” wrote one person.

“These feeders work great and after only a week, my cats are no longer waking me up at 4:00/4:30 in the morning for me to get up and feed them. Being able to add a meal call was very helpful, although confusing to the cats at first. This is a great product, wish I had looked into it sooner!”

During National Pet Day, you can score any of Petlibro’s offerings—from its interactive mouse toy for cats to its automatic water bowl—for 12 percent off with the code PETDAY12.