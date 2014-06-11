There’s a Stupid Petition Urging Beyoncé to Comb Blue Ivy’s Hair

It’s official: When it comes to the lives of celebrities, the public really can’t mind their own business. Case in point: There’s now a Change.org petition to get Beyoncé to comb Blue Ivy‘s hair. Clearly, some people have too much time on their hands.

The 2-year-old has been a topic of conversation since she was born, with people commenting on her lifestyle, her fashion, and her natural hair, which apparently offends some folks.

The petition’s founder, a Brooklyn, New York resident named Jasmine Toliver, writes: “As a woman who understands the importance of hair care. It’s disturbing to watch a child suffering from the lack of hair moisture. The parents of Blue Ivy. Sean Carter A.K.A Jay-Z and Beyoncé has failed at numerous attempts of doing Blue Ivy Hair [sic]. This matter has escalated to the child developing matted dreads and lint balls. Please let’s get the word out to properly care for Blue Ivy hair.”

So far, the asinine petition actually has 250 signatures, and it seems Toliver and her supports are quite earnest, as opposed to creating the petition out of sarcasm or “humor.”

This isn’t the first time the baby’s hair has come into question. You might remember that back in March, JET magazine ran a poignant story called “Leave Blue Ivy’s Hair Alone,” in which writer Krishana Davis noted that African-American hair has long been touchy subject, and ultimately can be quote damaging to black women’s self worth.

“Beyoncé’s decision not to snatch her daughter’s short hair so tight in hair ballies that she is missing her edges by the time her starts kindergarten is her decision. It is also Beyoncé’s decision, as Blue Ivy’s mother, not to slather tons of jam and Blue Magic hair grease into her daughter’s hair to manipulate it into a style that is apparently more “aesthetically pleasing” to the masses. The fact that hundreds of grown women feel the need to critique or comment on the hairstyle of a 2-year old, no matter how “wild” or “carefree” it may appear, shows a deep engrained taught fear that Blacks should never leave the house without looking put together or ‘done.'”

Naturally, as is the nature of the web, comments on Davis’ story ranged from sarcastic (“There’s this invention out called combs and brushes. There’s also something more… called barrettes. That’s what makes a little girl appear girly. Its almost as if they preferred a boy. You have to take time to groom kids, don’t matter what their ages are), sympathetic (“Oh so what? She’s a baby and she’s beautiful’), and accusatory (“Just stop defending this mess. Her hair’s not done because her momma doesn’t know how to take care of her own hair. That woman has been wearing weaves, braids, and extensions since day one. This, to me, indicates the inability of her to care for and, thereby, grow her own hair. Why would her daughter’s hair be done?)

How’s this for an opinion: She’s a baby and she doesn’t belong to anyone but Beyoncé and Jay Z, so we all should probably start directing our online energies elsewhere.