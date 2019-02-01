17 Petite Winter Maxis and Midis That Are Begging to Be in Your Closet

Scroll To See More Images

I love maxi dresses as much as anyone. And, now that maxis are trending for winter as well as spring, there’s even more opportunities to wear them. But I’m, short, damnit, and brands seem to forget that! Nothing is more annoying than finding a cute dress that fits you perfectly—except for the fact that it’s too damn long. For all my shorties, there are petite winter maxi and midi dresses out there, and all of them want to come home with you.

Whether you’re just trying to look cute in case you see a hottie at Trader Joe’s or you’re headed out to a fancy work function, winter maxi and midis are the ideal outfit. Your legs are covered, but free, and you don’t have to pick out matching pants and a top. I’m not sure why more men don’t wear dresses, because they’re truly a lazy person’s dream. Maxi dresses require minimal effort while providing maximum style. If that doesn’t convince you to wear more maxis, IDK what will.

Of course, when you’re under 5’5″, anything that’s supposed to cropped becomes full-length, and anything full-length requires the skills of a tailor. Nothing makes me want to buy something less than having to pay more money just so that it fits correctly. I mean, come on. When I buy a dress, I want to wear it the next day. I don’t have the time (or credit card limit) to send all my freshly acquired clothes to be hemmed. That’s why I keep my eyes peeled for brands that sell petite clothing. It’s the least they can do to help out a short gal like myself.

If you’ve been avoiding trying the winter maxi and midi trend, stop. I’ve found 17 super cute petite maxi and midi dresses that you won’t have to have altered. Plus, a bunch of these dresses transition well into spring, so you really have no excuse not to try one.

Pleated Colorblock Dress, $230 at Anthropologie

Wear this anywhere, and you’ll be the center of attention.

Vera Moda Petite Abstract Animal Maxi, $60 at ASOS

This reminds me of Keith Haring painting, and I’m not mad about it.

Utility Midi Dress, $16 at Anthropologie

Dress this baby up or down—you can’t go wrong.

DR2 by Daniel Rainn Woven Tie-Waist Maxi Dress, $34.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Accessorize this with some winter neon!

Stripe Rib Midi Bodycon Dress, $45 at ASOS

No one said you have to hide your figure during the cold months.

Gabrielle Union Collection Maxi Kimono Dress, $24.99 at New York & Company

Work- (and play-) ready.

Sophie Sweater Dress, $220 at Anthropologie

Hello, beautiful.

City Maxi Tea Dress, $48 at ASOS

Pair this with sneakers for instant statement-making style.

Twisted Shine Petite Dress $160 at Anthropologie

The subtle sparkles in this dress give it a little something extra.

Gal Meets Glam Georgia Chiffon Maxi, $125.98 at Nordstrom

For your inner flower-child.

Glamorous Petite Midi Wrap Dress, $64 at ASOS

Hospital candy striper, but make it fashion.

Betsy & Adam Petite Velvet Faux-Wrap Gown, $199 at Macys

For when you need to get fancy.

Imanio Snake Printed Shirtdress, $160 at Anthropologie

I need this dress to slither into my closet.

West Kei V-Neck Gauze Maxi Dress, $29.97 at Nordstrom Rack

The perfectly layering dress.

Glamorous Petite Maxi Smock Dress, $72 at ASOS

I’m picturing this with combat boots and purple lipstick.

Yumi Kim Liliane Maxi Dress, $268 at Anthropologie

LBD. (In this case, L stands for Long.)

Jersey Crepe Maxi Tea Dress, $51 at ASOS

This will transition you right into spring.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.