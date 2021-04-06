The Very Best Swimsuits For Petite Gals With Shorter Torsos

Scroll To See More Images

At this point, being 5’1 has become a part of my personality. And it’s definitely influenced the way I shop, too—I gravitate towards sites that have petite sections for everything from dresses to denim. When it comes to petite swimsuits, finding the right picks for shorter girls can certainly be tricky, but I’ve got a few good go-to brands and silhouettes that make my short torso look long(er) and lean(er). Lucky for you, I’m not gatekeeping my tips, either.

First off, let’s talk about the standard swimsuits that simply don’t work for us short-torso gals. More than anything else, I find that cut-out swimsuits can be trickiest, as they’re designed for a longer tummy area and don’t “cut out” at my most flattering spots. That said, fully-covered one-pieces can be just as complicated. No one likes a ton of extra fabric bunching around the belly button, after all!

That’s why sites like PrettyLittleThing, ASOS and Athleta all deserve a slow clap for offering swimsuits specifically designed for petite bodies. No more wondering if that cut-out will sit too high or dangerously low! Still, there are tons of other cute swimwear brands out there that I want to explore, so I just keep in mind each swimsuit’s silhouette as I add to cart. Anything with adjustable ties is a life-saver and choosing the right pair of bottoms can create the elongated illusion I seek.

Below, read on for my favorite on-trend swimsuits for summer 2021, all of which will look amazing on short and petite shoppers.

Petite White Broderie Anglaise Cut-Out Swimsuit Kim Kardashian was recently spotted in a monokini like this one, so I’m glad to see PrettyLittleThing has a petite version for us shorties. Might have to cop it in black, too! Petite White Broderie Anglaise Cut-Out… $23 buy it

Sienna Bikini Top + Marley Reversible Bottoms Short girls, listen up—when it comes to two-piece suits, high-side bottoms are your friend. Especially on a string bikini, so you can really customize the fit! By showing more hip and tying the sides high up, you may think you’d be shortening your torso, but the overall look is actually super elongating for your petite frame. Sienna Bikini Top $65 buy it

Petite Twist Front Cut-Out Swimsuit

Cut-outs aren’t always a short torso-friendly look, so when you want to rock ’em, go for a suit cut with a petite body in mind. This one by ASOS Design is especially fun thanks to the contrasting white top half and black bottom. Love the twist front detail, too!

Evangeline One-Piece in Springtime

Finding the right one-piece with cutouts for a petite frame can be tricky, but the Evangeline suit is pretty customizable. It’s essentially one long strip of fabric, so you decide where and how to tie the strap that ultimately creates the back, bottom half of the suit to guarantee your perfect fit.

Alaia Bikini Top + Pratt Bottoms The peephole detail on this bikini top is super cute, but the short girl magic here lies in the V-shaped silhouette of the bottoms. That subtle dip at the front creates the illusion of a longer torso, so you can get an elongated look without having to wear a high-rise fit.

Petite Eyelet Tie-Front Swimsuit

I’m all about a girly, frilly one-piece, and this one by ASOS Design is designed to fit your shorter-torso frame perfectly. I love that the tie-front detail is repeated on the back for a little extra spice.

Petite Seychelles One-Piece in Vermillion

Finding a classic one-piece that isn’t too long on the torso can honestly be easier said than done when you’re short. Luckily, Athleta makes this one in three colors, designed for a perfectly-petite fit.