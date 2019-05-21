31 Petite Summer Maxi Dresses to Shop, Because We’re Tired of Having Everything Hemmed

Scroll To See More Images

If there’s one thing to love about summer, it’s the incredible array of cute maxi dresses available. However, if you’re under 5’4″—like I am—you probably tend to skip over this adorable warm-weather trend because everything is too damn long and getting dresses hemmed is such a hassle. Rather than miss out on some of the cutest dresses of the season, though, I decided to hunt for petite summer maxi dresses—and I actually found quite a few. (If you want to do a little happy dance, feel free. I won’t judge; this is exciting!)

The day I discovered petite clothing was truly a glorious one. I try to buy petites whenever I can—especially in bottoms—because they make my life so much easier. (Of course, as someone who also wears plus sizes in certain items of clothing, petites in extended sizes are typically not readily available. This is a completely separate issue, but I wanted to touch on it, because I’m sure some of you petite gals also fall outside the classic straight-size range.) If you’ve ever known the pain of seeing a cute pair of jeans, a jumpsuit or maxi dress that you wanted but knew it would just be too long, this shopping guide is for you.

From maxi dresses in on-trend tie-dye to maxis you could wear to any summer party (and probably be the best dressed guest), there are so many ways to rock these petite maxi dresses. There’s basically a maxi dress for any occasion, so you’ll want to stock up to keep your summer wardrobe ready to rumble. It’s time to free your legs from the confines of pants and slip into summer with these 31 super cute petite maxi dresses.

1. I.N.C. Petite Tie-Dye Maxi Dress, $89.55 at Macy’s

Tie-dye is super on-trend for summer 2019, and this maxi is a cute way to rock it.

2. Farm Rio Lantanas Maxi Dress, $240 at Anthropologie

This maxi dress is so easy and breezy.

3. Petite Soft Satin Maxi Dress, $75 at Banana Republic

Pretty in pink all summer long.

4. Tropical Maxi Dress, $180 at Anthropologie

This dress gives me all the tropical vibes.

5. Petite Stripe Maxi Shirt Dress, $75 at Banana Republic

The perfect dress to wear to work or shopping on the weekend.

6. Colima Maxi Dress, $160 at Anthropologie

Boho, boho and more boho.

7. DESIGN Petite Broderie Maxi Dress, $72 at ASOS

The puffy sleeves trend is always so cute.

8. Petite Stripe Tiered Maxi Dress, $75 at Banana Republic

Pair this maxi with a denim jacket, and you’re good to go.

9. Embroidered Shirtdress, $260 at Anthropologie

I’m honestly obsessed with this beautiful dress.

10. Petite Chevron Flounce Maxi Dress, $129 at Loft

Marigold is 2019’s favorite color.

11. TFNC Petite Bardot Pleated Foil Maxi Dress, $108 at Anthropologie

You’d be the best dressed at any summer party in this maxi.

12. Tie-Back Stripe Maxi Dress, $99 at Talbots

Cute and casual—and perfect for lazy weekends.

13. Gabriela Ruffled Maxi Dress, $160 at Anthropologie

This maxi dress is just all kinds of cute.

14. DESIGN Petite Faux Shell Maxi Tea Dress, $45 at ASOS

This button-down maxi gives me all the witchy vibes.

15. Petite Border-Print Tiered Maxi Dress, $77.70 at Macy’s

This is the type of dress that you’ll want to throw on every day.

16. Makenna Floral Maxi Dress, $180 at Anthropologie

The straps on this dress are beyond adorable.

17. Knit Jersey Maxi Dress, $34.50-$99 at Talbots

A classic solid maxi dress is never a bad idea.

18. DESIGN Petite Maxi Dress in Spliced Animal Print, $45 at ASOS

Get a little wild in this maxi dress.

19. Petite Leopard Print Maxi Shirtdress, $75 at Banana Republic

Animal prints are slated to be huge this summer. Try out the trend with this cute maxi dress.

20. DESIGN Petite Woven Stripe Maxi Dress, $51 at ASOS

This maxi dress is perfect for your next beach vacation.

21. Cora Midi Shirtdress, $160 at Anthropologie

Like I said, tie-dye is super on-trend right now.

22. MSK Floral Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $39.99 at Stein Mart

An elaborate and beautiful garden, but make it a maxi dress.

23. Petite Stripe Tiered Maxi Dress, $75 at Banana Republic

I love how simple yet unique this striped maxi dress is.

24. DESIGN Petite Ultimate T-Shirt Maxi Dress, $23 at ASOS

This really *is* the perfect t-shirt dress.

25. Petite Floral Tiered Maxi Dress, $75 at Banana Republic

These florals are so pretty for summer.

26. Fashion Union Petite Maxi Dress, $60 at ASOS

Attending a wedding this summer? This would be the perfect dress to wear.

27. Gabriela Ruffled Maxi Dress, $160 at Anthropologie

Just another maxi dress with total tropical garden vibes, because can you really have too many?

28. Vera Moda Petite Dobby Maxi Dress, $67 at ASOS

This maxi dress is so effortlessly cool.

29. Petite Floral Ruffle Wrap Dress, $75 at Banana Republic

I love those ruffle details.

30. DESIGN Petite Slinky Maxi Dress, $45 at ASOS

If this maxi dress isn’t perfect for summer, I don’t know what is.

31. Melanie Knit Maxi Dress, $140 at Anthropologie

This maxi dress is so easy to throw on and go—and still look like you put in effort.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.