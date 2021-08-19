The Best Lingerie For Petites Who Want A Flattering Fit

Scroll To See More Images

As someone who has been short for literally her entire life, finding clothing that fits perfectly has been a less-than-smooth process. So, I’ve spent a lot of time scanning the web for pieces that are made with petite people in mind—especially when it comes to what I’m wearing underneath my clothes. Lingerie, although fun, is one of the hardest areas for me to get right. But after putting all types of options to the test, I’ve come up with a few key tips. Consider this your how-to guide for finding the best petite lingerie for your body. I’ve even rounded up a few pieces that you can shop right now. Thank me later!

At the end of the day, a good piece of lingerie has one real purpose: To make the person wearing it feel like the best and sexiest version of themselves. It doesn’t matter if you’re donning a skimpy three-piece set for a special night in with your partner or just putting on a lacy bralette under your favorite T-shirt—you should feel amazing in whatever you’re wearing.

What’s more, finding your own personal lingerie style is equally as important as, say, finding your preferred style of jeans. If lace feels itchy, try satin! If boning is too stiff, opt for something that comes in a stretchy mesh material. The options are (basically) endless when it comes to flattering your gorgeous figure.

With this in mind, read on for my tips on the best lingerie for petites below. This list includes everything from skimpy bodysuits to ultra-sexy corsets, so go ahead—read on and treat yourself.

To Balance A Shorter Torso A situation that so many shorter gals find themselves in is that moment when a bodysuit is just a little too long through the mid-section. To avoid this, wear a corset or a longline bra with a pair of matching panties instead of a one-piece look! The two pieces will basically touch in the middle, so it’ll give the same effect as a bodysuit in the end.

