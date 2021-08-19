The Best Lingerie For Petites Who Want A Flattering Fit

As someone who has been short for literally her entire life, finding clothing that fits perfectly has been a less-than-smooth process. So, I’ve spent a lot of time scanning the web for pieces that are made with petite people in mind—especially when it comes to what I’m wearing underneath my clothes. Lingerie, although fun, is one of the hardest areas for me to get right. But after putting all types of options to the test, I’ve come up with a few key tips. Consider this your how-to guide for finding the best petite lingerie for your body. I’ve even rounded up a few pieces that you can shop right now. Thank me later!
At the end of the day, a good piece of lingerie has one real purpose: To make the person wearing it feel like the best and sexiest version of themselves. It doesn’t matter if you’re donning a skimpy three-piece set for a special night in with your partner or just putting on a lacy bralette under your favorite T-shirt—you should feel amazing in whatever you’re wearing.
What’s more, finding your own personal lingerie style is equally as important as, say, finding your preferred style of jeans. If lace feels itchy, try satin! If boning is too stiff, opt for something that comes in a stretchy mesh material. The options are (basically) endless when it comes to flattering your gorgeous figure.
With this in mind, read on for my tips on the best lingerie for petites below. This list includes everything from skimpy bodysuits to ultra-sexy corsets, so go ahead—read on and treat yourself.
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
To Amp Up Your Chest
If you want to add a little volume to your chest area (or just the illusion of bigger boobs), go for a bra with some strappy detailing above the cup. Petites usually struggle to make midriff straps work, so the below bras all feature a strappy cut-out-esque look on the bust instead. This way, you can try the trend and show off your cleavage!
Courtesy of Cosabella.
Paradiso Petite Triangle Bralette
This bralette from Cosabella comes in sizes starting at a 28A, which means that it was literally made for you if you’ve got a petite frame that requires a smaller band size.
Take it from someone who sits comfortably at 5’2 on a good day: Adjustability is key if you want your clothes to fit you well. Lingerie is no different! Skip buttons and hook-and-eye closures and go for pieces that have adjustable straps or tie closures so you can adjust for the perfect fit.
Courtesy of Adore Me.
Lilith Babydoll
The tie-back design on this babydoll from Adore Me means you can adjust to your liking without a trip to the tailor—because I don’t think you would want your tailor touching your lingerie!
For a totally customizable look, consider this Unlined Plunge Babydoll from Victoria’s Secret. The peplum is cinched with a tie at the back of waist and the halter design means that you can decide exactly how low you want that V-neck to dip.
If you want to distract from a shorter torso (which is gorgeous, BTW!) consider playing up your legs! Making your gams the center of attention helps you to appear longer, so choose a three-piece set that comes with a garter belt and straps. The vertical lines along your leg will make you look taller without actually having to put on a pair of sky-high heels.
You’ll look red-hot in this three-piece set from Mapale, which you can pair with thigh-highs to emphasize your legs. Even better, all the parts come together so you don’t have to make three separate purchases!
A situation that so many shorter gals find themselves in is that moment when a bodysuit is just a little too long through the mid-section. To avoid this, wear a corset or a longline bra with a pair of matching panties instead of a one-piece look! The two pieces will basically touch in the middle, so it’ll give the same effect as a bodysuit in the end.
Courtesy of Fleur Du Mal.
Lily Embroidery Longline Triangle Bra
Fleur Du Mal designs some of the prettiest lingerie on the market, but its selection of corsets and longline bralettes is second-to-none. This piece features oversized floral lace that will take your partner’s breath away. For the full effect, wear the matching panties, too.