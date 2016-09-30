StyleCaster
6 Petite Clothing Brands You Have to Check Out Now

StyleCaster

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Getty Images

For those of us who are petite, it can be a serious struggle to find clothes that don’t make you look like you’re playing dress up. Shirts can be so long that they veer into dress territory (don’t even ask how many times I’ve worn a crop top as a regular shirt), dresses fall to the only unflattering point (right at the knee); and shopping for pants is basically a joke. Never mind that we spend more time and money at the tailor in a month than most do in a year. Fun!

MORE: 30 Petite Fashion Bloggers That Are Reaching New Heights

But in addition to the growing number of petite fashion bloggers like Wendy Nguyen and Sydne Summer—as well as petite-only labels like Petite Studio and Stature, the latter of which launching early next year)—big-name brands like ASOS and Topshop have been adding petite collections to their offerings, which is great news for anyone on the smaller side. That means you’re not stuck shopping in the kids’ section for tees—or accidentally buying one with a slight glittery sheen that’s only visible once you’re home. True story.

MORE: 101 Celebrity Heights: Kim K., Katy Perry, Kanye West, More

Because we totally know what it’s like to be able to fit your entire head through the armhole of a “size small” shirt, we found six petite clothing brands that are killing it. Ahead, the stores made for smaller ladies, and the best clothes to shop now.

1 of 30
Garmentory
Garmentory

Garmentory houses big name designers like Assembly and Maryam Nassir Zadeh alongside petite-friendly brands.

TINA BLOSSOM Ruffle Sleeve Top, $111; at Garmentory

Photo: Garmentory
Garmentory
Garmentory

MAURIE & EVE Gravity Skirt, $97; at Garmentory

Photo: Garmentory
Garmentory
Garmentory

JAGGAR Atmosphere Skirt, $104; at Garmentory

Photo: Garmentory
Garmentory
Garmentory

FINDERS KEEPERS Here Comes The Sun Dress, $95; at Garmentory

Photo: Garmentory
Garmentory
Garmentory

7115 BY SZEKI 7115 Sheer Panel Maxi Dress, $193; at Garmentory

Photo: Garmentory
ASOS
ASOS

Not only does ASOS have its own Petite range, but the retailer carries other petite brands like True Decadence, Vera Moda, and Waven.

ASOS PETITE Faux Suede Trench, $105; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
ASOS
ASOS

ASOS PETITE Pleat Front Smock City Maxi Dress, $68; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
ASOS
ASOS

ASOS PETITE Tailored High Waisted Pants with Turn Up Detail, $36; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
ASOS
ASOS

Vero Moda Petite Floral Ruffle Front Dress, $62; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
ASOS
ASOS

ASOS PETITE Mesh Insert Cami Dress in 90s Floral Print, $57; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
Petite Studio
Petite Studio

Founded in 2015 by fellow petite-girl Jenny Wang, NYC-based Petite Studio is a go-to for women under 5'2. She only stocks a few item at a time, but they're all cut perfectly for smaller girls.

Petite Studio Chelsea Wide Leg Pants, $119; at Petite Studio

Photo: Petite Studio
Petite Studio
Petite Studio

Petite Studio Perry Cherry Trench Coat, $149; at Petite Studio

Photo: Petite Studio
Petite Studio
Petite Studio

Petite Studio Whitney V-Neck Dress, $95; at Petite Studio

Photo: Petite Studio
Petite Studio
Petite Studio

Petite Studio Nolita Pola Knit Dress, $89; at Petite Studio

Photo: Petite Studio
Petite Studio
Petite Studio

Petite Studio Soho Knit Skirt, $29; at Petite Studio

Photo: Petite Studio
Topshop
Topshop

Topshop's Petite range is definitely one of the best around.

Topshop PETITE Utility Mini Pinafore Dress, $66; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop
Topshop
Topshop

Topshop PETITE Shiny MA1 Bomber Jacket, $100; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop
Topshop
Topshop

Topshop PETITE Crepe Palazzo Trousers, $85; at Topshop

Photo: Toshop
Topshop
Topshop

Topshop PETITE Contrast Panel Duster Coat, $130; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop
Topshop
Topshop

Topshop PETITE Plisse Awkward Length Trousers, $60; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop
New Look
New Look

New Look is fantastic for the petite girl on a budget. The brand's pants are a personal favorite.

New Look Petite Pale Blue Cut Out Shift Dress, $33.51; at New Look

Photo: New Look
New Look
New Look

New Look Red Contrast Trim Crop Top, $27.93; at New Look

Photo: New Look
New Look
New Look

New Look Petite Black Colour Block Sleeveless Longline Jacket; $44.69; at New Look

Photo: New Look
New Look
New Look

New Look Petite Black Pleated Cropped Trousers, $27.93; at New Look

Photo: New Look
New Look
New Look

New Look Petite Grey Longline Coat, $50.28; at New Look

Photo: New Look
Boohoo
Boohoo

I know, I know: it’s hard to see past the twee styling, but trust: The clothes hold up pretty well.

Boohoo Petite Caris Curve Hem Colour Block Shift Dress, $26; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo
Boohoo
Boohoo

Boohoo Petite Satin Pyjama Shirt, $26; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo
Boohoo
Boohoo

Boohoo Petite Elle Wrap Front Wide Leg Jumpsuit; $30; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo
Boohoo
Boohoo

Boohoo Petite Darcy High-Waisted Wide Leg Trouser, $35; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo
Boohoo
Boohoo

Boohoo Petite Joanne Bomber Jacket in Wine, $26; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo

