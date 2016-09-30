6 Petite Clothing Brands You Have to Check Out Now

For those of us who are petite, it can be a serious struggle to find clothes that don’t make you look like you’re playing dress up. Shirts can be so long that they veer into dress territory (don’t even ask how many times I’ve worn a crop top as a regular shirt), dresses fall to the only unflattering point (right at the knee); and shopping for pants is basically a joke. Never mind that we spend more time and money at the tailor in a month than most do in a year. Fun!

But in addition to the growing number of petite fashion bloggers like Wendy Nguyen and Sydne Summer—as well as petite-only labels like Petite Studio and Stature, the latter of which launching early next year)—big-name brands like ASOS and Topshop have been adding petite collections to their offerings, which is great news for anyone on the smaller side. That means you’re not stuck shopping in the kids’ section for tees—or accidentally buying one with a slight glittery sheen that’s only visible once you’re home. True story.

Because we totally know what it’s like to be able to fit your entire head through the armhole of a “size small” shirt, we found six petite clothing brands that are killing it. Ahead, the stores made for smaller ladies, and the best clothes to shop now.