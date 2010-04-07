Petit Bateau’s Fall 2010 Collection Isn’t Just Your Nautical Stripes Go-To

The Jane Birkin nautical striped shirt may be up there with the Herms bag as far as classics go. And one of our go-tos for the chic boatneck numbers is the iconic French label Petit Bateau. For Fall, the looks have stripes aplenty including some in the latest underwear collection, but there are also some simple sportswear pieces for running errands around town. A jolt here and there of color was a nice touch too and will do well to jazz up closet basics.









Photos courtesy of Petit Bateau