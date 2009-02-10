Petit Bateau, Suddenly Sexy

When Petit Bateau unveiled their summer lookbook we were shocked. When did our favorite brand for simple girly tee’s and tanks get so sexy? The disheveled blonde gives a come-hither look in an oversized black tee and manages to make a belted leotard look almost passable as an outfit. Now, all I want to wear around my apartment are barely-there jumpers in their signature softest cottons.



The suddenly steamy brand has also added great taste in music to its repertoire. Their Summer 2009 ad campaign features Ben Goldwasser and Andrew VanWyngarden, better known as MGMT. That’s right, those boys who had you dancing non-stop all summer are still looking disheveled, but better than ever in Petit Bateau. It beats grungy vintage tees by a mile.