Peter’s ‘Bachelor’ Producer Just Responded to Those Dating Rumors After His Madi Breakup

TBH, this is our favorite storyline from The Bachelor season 24. Peter Weber’s producer responded to those Bachelor 2020 dating rumors after his breakup with Madison Prewett, and sorry, Bachelor Nation, but this Pilot Pete and producer romance is not canon.

Producer Julie LaPlaca, who sparked dating rumors with Peter in January after she posted photos of them together in New York City on New Year’s Eve, took to their Instagram this week to set the record straight: She and Peter are not in a relationship, whoever wins over his heart is one lucky lady.

“Yes that was @pilot_pete in the tan jacket, no we didn’t kiss at midnight. But whoever ends up as his copilot for life is one lucky lady, because this guy has a heart of gold ❤️✈️ #TheBachelor,” Julie captioned a photo of her and Peter on New Year’s Eve.

Julie’s response comes after Peter’s breakup with his Bachelor “winner” Madison. ICYMI, Madison sent herself home before the Final Rose Ceremony, but she reconnected with Peter after their breakup and the two became official as a couple on the “After the Final Rose” special. Two days after the finale, however, the couple split. In Peter’s breakup announcement, which Julie reacted to with a heart emoji (further sparking dating rumors), he explained that he will always have love for Madi even if they’re not together.

“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us,” he wrote on Instagram. “The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

Rumors started that Julie was Peter’s real Bachelor “winner” after fans discovered that they spent New Year’s Eve together in New York City. For the holiday, Julie posted a photo of her and Peter’s family at a restaurant, with Peter’s arm around her. Fans also believed that Peter was behind Julie in a Time’s Square New Year’s Eve photo, which she confirmed to be true in her recent Instagram. In the caption of her previous New Year’s Eve post, Julie also referenced her “first love,” which fans believed to be Peter.

What a twist that would’ve been! (And many Bachelor Nation members, like Wells Adams and Katie Morton, were also into the plot twist.) “This was my favorite storyline of the season,” Wells wrote. Same, Wells, same.