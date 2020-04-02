Peter & Kelley Just Hinted They’re Back Together With This Post-Bachelor TikTok

Move over, Hannah and Tyler. There’s a new Bachelor Nation TikTok couple, and their names are Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan. A new Peter and Kelley TikTok dating clue has fans wondering if they’re back together after their breakup on season 24 of The Bachelor.

Pilot Pete and Kelley took to TikTok on Thursday, April 2, to post a video of them dancing to “Something New” by Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign. The video, which also includes Peter’s friend Dustin Kendrick from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, shows Peter and Kelley and their friends performing the TikTok dance to “Something New.”

The video, which confirms the theory that Peter is staying at Kelley’s house in Chicago while in quarantine, comes after the two were photographed flirting at the Chicago River Walk in March. Pictures from Peter and Kelley’s hangout showed the former Bachelor carrying her as the two laughed.

As viewers remember, Kelley, who met Peter a couple months before his Bachelor season started filming, was eliminated in the final five on his season before Hometown Dates. After her elimination, though, there have been rumors that Kelley and Peter reconnected in between his breakups with Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett. Reality Steve, the Bachelor spoilers king, hinted that Kelley and Peter hung out around the time of the Super Bowl 2020 in February, which would’ve been after Peter ended his engagement to Hannah Ann but before he reconnected with Madison. (Madison and Peter, who came out as a couple on After the Final Rose, announced their breakup two days after the finale.)

Reality Steve has also hinted that Peter was deciding between more than Madison and Hannah Ann as his final pick. The spoilers site reported that Peter was torn between “several women” and didn’t know who he was going to choose until finale night, which explains why it was so important for Chris Harrison to shout out Kelley’s attendance on “After the Final Rose” and why she didn’t attend the “Women Tell All” special despite fans expecting to see her there. It also explains why each member of Peter’s family, including his controversial mom Barb, follows Kelley on Instagram.

So yes, if Kelley and Peter aren’t dating, Bachelor Nation sure as heck wants them to.