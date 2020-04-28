Attention Bachelor Nation, Peter & Kelley Are ‘Fully Dating’ in Secret

A quarantine love story. It’s confirmed: Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are dating post-Bachelor 2020. Us Weekly reported on Tuesday, April 28, that Peter and Kelley are in a full-on relationship months after he eliminated her in fifth place on season 24 of The Bachelor.

“Peter and Kelley are fully dating, but they aren’t admitting it to people,” a source told Us Weekly. “She has been much more careful and has been staying in her house ever since her incident with Peter while walking on the Riverwalk in Chicago and doesn’t want to be criticized all over the internet.”

The confirmation comes after Kelley and Peter were photographed on what looked like a date at the Chicago Riverwalk in March, just days after his breakup with his Bachelor winner Madison Prewett. Soon after, Bachelor Nation members learned that Peter and Kelley were in quarantine together, as they posted several TikTok videos with each other in Kelley’s house in Chicago.

Peter and Kelley’s relationship also comes after rumors that Peter was considering Kelley was the winner of his Bachelor season. As fans know, Kelley was sent home before Hometown Dates, and since then, she’s been outspoken about how the Bachelor producers didn’t allow her to spend more time with Peter during the competition, which led to her elimination. Before the season 24 Bachelor finale, Reality Steve reported that Kelley and Peter had reunited around the time of Super Bowl, which would’ve placed their relationship in between his breakup with Hannah Ann and his reunion with Madison.

Reality Steve also reported that Peter was torn between several women in the season 24 finale and didn’t know what his decision would be until the last minute. In the end, he chose Madison. But Reality Steve has suggested that Kelley, who was in the audience for the finale, could’ve been his winner. This would explain why Chris Harrison specifically shouted out Kelley in the finale, and why the lawyer didn’t attend the Women Tell All, as her love story with Peter wasn’t over yet. Third time’s the charm, Pilot Pete.

