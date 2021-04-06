Peter Weber Just Responded to Rumors He’ll Be the Bachelor Again After His Breakup With Kelley

Will Peter Weber ever be on The Bachelor again? As the saying goes, never say never—but for now, Pilot Pete isn’t planning on it.

The 29-year-old, who starred on season 24 of The Bachelor, confirmed to E! News in an interview on Tuesday, April 6, that there are “no talks going on” with ABC for his return to the Bachelor franchise following his split from Kelly Flanagan. Fans began speculating that the pilot may return to find love again as the Bachelor after a viral post began circulating on Twitter in early April. The post, which was shared by fan account @BachelorBob_, claimed that “ABC is in serious talks with Pilot Pete to give him a second (fourth? fifth?) shot at love as the Bachelor. The season would air in January 2022, per source.” While fans swarmed the post, it soon became clear that it was all a prank in honor of April Fool’s Day.

“I had a bunch of friends send me screenshots of that,” Weber told E! News, referring to the viral tweet. “I was just as confused as they were, so yeah, I know nothing else about that. I’m lost in the dark just as much as you guys. There’s no talks going on.”

When asked about a potential return to the franchise on Bachelor in Paradise, Weber revealed that he wasn’t sure if he’s “100 percent ready” to “pursue a relationship” so soon after his split. “I don’t know. I’m still kind of thinking about that,” he told E! News. “I think right now I’m definitely getting in a good place. I’ve already been through a lot just relationship-wise the last two years. I don’t know, necessarily, I don’t know if I’m 100 percent ready yet to kind of go down that route and seriously kind of pursue a relationship just yet. I could change my mind but right now I think it’s kind of a toss-up.”

Weber called it quits with Flanagan, his girlfriend of nine months, in December 2020. He announced the split in an Instagram post at the time, writing, “Love is a funny thing. It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end.”

He went on to reveal that he was still “thankful” for his relationship with Flanagan, adding, “Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley.”

Flanagan later addressed the split in her own Instagram post, writing on January 3, “I know a lot of you have already heard the news, but I wanted to take some time to process it for myself before sharing…It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

She continued, “Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently. I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter. I’m still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can’t wait to see what you have in store!”