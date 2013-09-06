Peter Som Spring 2014: All the Looks Straight From the Runway

Last season, designer Peter Som opted to show his Fall 2013 collection online, but this year, Som was back to showing in the flesh at Milk Studios in downtown New York, with a front row packed with It-girls and the industry’s finest (Hamish Bowles, Natalie Joos, etc).

For a designer who, for several seasons, set the standard when it came to bold print-mixing, Som toned things down considerably for Spring 2014. Fans of the designer’s exquisitely original patterns need not fear—the prints are still here for spring—though the tone is certainly muted for spring, with moody shades of blue being the most pervasive color in the collection outside of black and white.

Som is certainly pushing to keep the crop top trend in the mix, as several looks featured bralette shirts and cropped blouses, though the overall collection had a certain looseness to it—slouchy pants, boxy blouses, and long jackets.

Click through to see all the looks straight from the runway!