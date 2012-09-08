Peter Som Spring 2013: Vibrant Colors for the “Woman on the Verge”

Designer Peter Som showed his Spring/Summer 2013 collection Friday morning at Milk Studios in New York to a bevy of front row celebrities, bloggers, editors and even Olympic champions. On the runway models strutted about with colorful hair extensions, vibrant prints and midriff-baring tops in bold gold brocades. Backstage after the show, Som patiently greeted friends, celebrities and fashion insiders like True Grit’s Hailee Steinfeld and Bergdorf Goodman’s Linda Fargo. His petite and gray-haired mother was also patiently waiting by his side, smiling from ear to ear.

Som described his inspiration as “woman on the verge.” He added: “An elegant woman, with a little bit of a twist. A cross between Brooke Astor and Courtney Love, an uptown-downtown mix.”

Besides Som’s awesome color mix, he definitely had amazing separates that could be added to either of the aforementioned ladies’ closets. For the uptown, there was plaid, chevron and floral prints. For the downtown set, Som offered unexpected and baggy pieces like oversize floral pants, peplums-waist pencil skirts with lace trims, and maxi dresses with thigh-high splits.

On the main themes in his collection, Som said, “It was really about all the elements that I love like florals, tweeds and laces. I wanted to do them all together, but with a more sporty sensibility and keep it all relaxed. In my mind, I kept going back to great white T-shirts and baggy shorts.”

Lovers of Som’s bold sophistication and eclectic elegance (um, the whole fashion industry) will have plenty to fill their closets with come Spring. Whether you’re uptown working corporate, downtown selling art or on the verge somewhere between these two Som’s collection has something for everyone.

Oh, and now that fashion week is over, what will Som do? “Have a glass of rosé wine,” he told us backstage.

Sade Strehlke is one of StyleCaster’s special correspondents for New York Fashion Week. When she’s not blogging for us, you’ll find her over on The Icon Concierge. Read all about her adventures throughout the week right here!