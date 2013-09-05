Links To Click: Peter Som and Kohl’s, Anna Wintour’s Favorite Restaurants, More

Here’s what’s grabbing our attention on the Internet today!

1. Inspired by a recent trip to St. Barths, Peter Som will be the fourth designer to create a limited-edition line for Kohl’s DesignNation spring 2014 collection. [WSJ]

2. Jessica Simpson steps out in short-shorts two months after giving birth! [Us Weekly]

3. Eat like an editor with Anna Wintour’s favorite New York City restaurants. [The Vivant]

4. After getting fired from her position as the fashion director of Barneys, Julie Gilhart has moved on, and her second act includes working with Amazon. Not too shabby. [New York Times]

5. Eat a lil too much over the holiday weekend? Or the entire summer perhaps? This study looks at the best breakfast for weight loss. [Daily Makeover]

6. Naturally, part of Yahoo’s rebranding strategy under new CEO Marissa Mayer includes a fresh logo, and the company even has a video to document the intense 30 day deliberation process. [Entertainment Weekly]

7. Knowledge is power, and we’re sharing the 10 things no one ever tells you about foundation. [Beauty High]

8. Dominque Ansel, he who brought us the cronut and frozen s’more, has created a new dessert called the “magic soufflé”. It will be available on Saturday at his Spring Street bakery, which means people will start lining up right about now. [Grub Street]

