Peter Som Channels Jane Birkin for Fall 2014

Designer Peter Som turned to the ’60s and ’70s for his Fall 2014 collection, using the same flair for luxurious, ladylike dressing that has made him such a hit among It-girls like Olivia Palermo. (Also on the front row this season: Carrie Underwood, Natalie Joos, and Kelly Framel, a.k.a. The Glamourai.)

“I started by thinking of a kind of ’60s-’70s mashup,” Som told us backstage. “Kind of the idea of tailored, crisp, mod silhouettes that give way to a more bohemian sensibility. A little bit Jane Birkin and her pea coats, and that sort of tailored, easy sensibility that feel like you’re not trying too hard.”

The resulting combinations included washed-out floral prints, reinvented trench coats, wide lapels, and a some ostrich feathers thrown in for a little added drama. True to ’60s and ’70s form, mohair and leopard print were also featured throughout — including some spectacularly chic leopard-print boots supplied by Christian Louboutin.

The floral print is actually a blurred rose. “All the flowers are roses this season,” said Som. “[The idea was to] make them a bit more mysterious and a bit more romantic.”

Ingredients like ostrich features and leather skirts may up the ante on this collection in terms of luxury, but it overall feels very easy—the kind of outfits your most glamorous self would throw on for a Friday night dinner with friends.

“It’s about addressing a need, and how woman are dressing nowadays. I’ve always loved the idea of wardrobe staples like pea coats, trench coats, great blazers, and ‘classic’ pieces—but giving them something special.”