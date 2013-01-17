Peter Som Cancels Fashion Week Runway Show; May Host Separate Presentation

Fresh off the heels of news that indie darling Chris Benz will be skipping the Fall 2013 season entirely comes word that designer Peter Som—whose innovative prints and ladylike looks have made him an editor’s pick season after season—will not be doing his traditional runway show this season.

Som’s show also happens to be a favorite of beauty editors as well (remember the pastel hair from the Spring 2013 runway?), and the editor of our sister site, Beauty High, was saddened to receive a note from Wella (Som’s show sponsor) informing editors that Som will not be showing this season. A subsequent note from Som’s PR, however, insists that a presentation or a show during the week is still a possibility, so we’re hopeful that we’ll still get to see some of Som’s looks on display during Fashion Week in some way.

Som has long been known for bold color combinations and some daring choices (the furry patches on his Fall 2012 coats, the knee-length shorts in his Spring 2013 collection), but he’s gained a steady reputation among young starlets and the ladylike fashion set in New York. In September, Som’s front row for the spring collection included names like Hailee Steinfeld and Allison Williams.