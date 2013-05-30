Want: An Affordable Peter Som Dress Covered In Zebras

What: A playful zebra-patterned dress that designer Peter Som created for Anthropologie’s Made in Kind collection.

Why: The fit-and-flare silhouette is classic, but the pattern couldn’t be more adventurous. Plus, it’s designer quality at a wallet- friendly price.

How: Despite it’s loud print, a pair of stark-white flats would give this dress an almost minimal cool-girl feel, yet wearing it with a chunky necklace and a bright statement heel lends it a definitive “more is more” vibe. Either way, it’s a win!

Elizabeth Zebra Dress, $198; at Anthropologie

