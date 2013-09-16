Peter Pilotto and Target to Collaborate For Spring 2014

While most people are still shopping the Phillip Lim for Target collaboration that was officially released this past weekend, the retailer has already revealed its next high-fashion partner: UK-based label Peter Pilotto! The collection was announced today at Pilotto’s runway show, as part of the overall festivities surrounding London Fashion Week’s Spring 2014 collections.

The line is set to launch on February 9, and will feature apparel, swimwear, and accessories, with the majority of the pieces landing in a wallet-friendly under-$60 range. Target will also be linking up with NET-A-PORTER to sell select items from the collection to international fans of the brand.

“By working with Target, we’re able to broaden our reach and bring our design aesthetic to an entirely new audience,” Pilotto said in a release. The designer is certainly right about expanding the label’s reach—Pilotto may be well known to serious fashion fans, but at its current price point (you can currently snag a pencil skirt on NET-A-PORTER for a cool $3,175), it’s tough to make the jump into the mainstream. The devotion to the label in terms of design, however, is well-founded: Pilotto’s pieces often feature intricate embroidery and eye-catching prints.

More: See Every Piece From the Phillip Lim and Target Collab

“This is a pivotal moment for our brand. Our collection for Target embodies the elegance and spirit of our own line, but makes it accessible to everyone,” Pilotto’s design partner Christopher De Vos reiterated.

No images of the collection have been released yet—but we’ll keep you posted!

In the meantime, let us know: Are you psyched for this collaboration, or are you starting to get collaboration fatigue?