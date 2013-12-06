Links to Click: First Look at Peter Pilotto for Target, Beyoncé’s Pizza Outfit, More

Hooray, it’s Friday! Give yourself a big TGIF hug and see what we had on steady circulation around the office today.

1. Elle got the exclusive first peek at designer Peter Pilotto’s colorful line for Target. Check it out! [Elle]

2. Is Beyoncé silently protesting being forced into a vegan cleanse with her husband Jay Z by wearing an outfit that is a walking homage to pizza? [BuzzFeed]

3. Guess what the first thing is you should do when you head to the gym. And no, it’s not head to the sauna! [Daily Makeover]

4. “The Sound of Music” starring Carrie Underwood was pretty much universally hated on when it aired last night. Here are the 5 most horrific moments. [Jezebel]

5. Fun fact for the day: it’s not absolutely necessary to refrigerate butter. [The Vivant]

6. An oldie, but a goodie: Here is a compilation of some of the funniest and most bizarre cat videos ever. [YouTube]

7. Speaking of her vegan cleanse, apparently Beyoncé went to a vegan restaurant weather fur and leather. Tsk tsk. [E! Online]

8. A pair of really solid eyebrows is key to any fierce look. Here’s how to shape yours to perfection. [Beauty High]