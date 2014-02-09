StyleCaster
Peter Pilotto for Target is Live! See Every Single Piece From the Collection

Meghan Blalock
Peter Pilotto x Target is now live on Target.com, and selections from the range is up on Net-a-Porter. Ready, set, shop!

It’s here! Target’s latest collaborative collection with British designer label Peter Pilotto has landed, and as you might expect, the line (priced from $15 to $80) is chock-full of vibrant prints, feminine silhouettes, and, generally, pieces that’ll make you long for summer.

And here’s a twist: a curated selection from the line, which will debut in Target stores and on Target.com February 9, will also be available on luxe shopping site Net-a-Porter.

“Since Peter Pilotto is a British brand, it was really important to their team that some pieces from the line be available internationally,” a rep from Net-a-Porter told StyleCaster at the press preview. “It should be exciting to see how it does, especially since we fully expect it to sell out on Target.com.”

Click through the gallery above to see every single piece from the collection!

