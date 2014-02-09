Peter Pilotto for Target is Live! See Every Single Piece From the Collection

Peter Pilotto x Target is now live on Target.com, and selections from the range is up on Net-a-Porter. Ready, set, shop!
It’s here! Target’s latest collaborative collection with British designer label Peter Pilotto has landed, and as you might expect, the line (priced from $15 to $80) is chock-full of vibrant prints, feminine silhouettes, and, generally, pieces that’ll make you long for summer.
MORE: Happening: Designer Football Helmets
And here’s a twist: a curated selection from the line, which will debut in Target stores and on Target.com February 9, will also be available on luxe shopping site Net-a-Porter.
“Since Peter Pilotto is a British brand, it was really important to their team that some pieces from the line be available internationally,” a rep from Net-a-Porter told StyleCaster at the press preview. “It should be exciting to see how it does, especially since we fully expect it to sell out on Target.com.”
MORE: Fashion Bloggers and Brand Collaborations: 15 of Our Favorites
Click through the gallery above to see every single piece from the collection!