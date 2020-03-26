Um, Bachelor’s Peter & Kelley Were Seen Flirting After His Breakup With Madison

Chris Harrison was right: This is the twist we weren’t expecting. This Bachelor Peter and Kelley dating clue after his Madison breakup has Bachelor Nation members wondering if Pilot Pete found love after all. Peter and Kelley, who met a few weeks before they dated on season 24 of The Bachelor, were photographed at the Chicago Riverwalk on Wednesday, March 25, where Peter was seen carrying Kelley as they laughed and smiled.

The hangout comes amid rumors that Kelley and Peter dated in between his breakups with Madison and Hannah Ann. (To refresh: Peter got engaged to Hannah Ann on the season 24 finale of The Bachelor. He then broke up with her and pursued a relationship with Madison. Madison and Peter, who came out as a couple on After the Final Rose, announced their breakup two days after the finale.)

After The Bachelor finale, Reality Steve reported that Madison and Peter weren’t as close as fans thought and that Peter was deciding between “several women” before the last episode. “There could have been SEVERAL outcomes tonight and was truly shocked on that one. Let’s just say there were other girls involved in that picture that weren’t mentioned,” Reality Steve wrote at the time.

If Kelley was one of the women that Peter was deciding on, this would explain why Kelley was at the finale and Chris Harrison specifically shouted her out. Reality Steve also hinted at rumors of Kelley and Peter’s post-Bachelor romance when he couldn’t confirm or deny reports that Peter and Kelley hung out after his breakup with Hannah Ann. “Let’s just say ever since Super Bowl weekend (just days after he ended his engagement to Hannah Ann), there have been rumors swirling Peter spent the weekend with Kelley,” he wrote at the time. “I don’t know if we can rule those out anymore.”

And then there’s the evidence from Peter’s family. Before the finale, fans were sure that Peter chose Kelley, who was eliminated in the final five, because each of his family members—his mom, his brother and his dad—all follow Kelley on Instagram. In comparison, Peter’s family didn’t follow either Madison or Hannah Ann at the time, Peter’s actual final two.

Very, very interesting.