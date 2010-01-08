Peter Jensen: Designer from London Moves Show to NYC

Go west, young man!

After a decade of showing in London, the eccentric and whimsical Peter Jensen has decided to move his eponymous label’s runway show to New York.

“I’m really excited to have a new challenge and to have a reason to travel more to New York,” Jensen tells VOGUE.com.

The Danish-born designer with a graphic flair has already participated in collaborative projects with Urban Outfitters, Opening Ceremony, Fred Perry, Topshop, and Topman, so we think that making the transition from London to New York could elevate Jensen’s status from cult designer to commercial maverick. We can just see it now: twenty-somethings from coast to coast, dying to get their hands on a few of his clean-cut, vintage-inspired, Euro-chic pieces.

According to his website, Jensen will debut his Autumn/Winter 2010 collection of both menswear and womenswear at Milk Studios on February 14.

